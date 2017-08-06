Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Gomes will hit the bench for the second time in the series after going 1-for-14 at the plate over his past five starts. Roberto Perez will handle the catching duties Sunday.

