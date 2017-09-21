Play

Diaz is not in the lineup against the Angels on Thursday.

Diaz will spend a second consecutive day on the bench following 16 straight starts while Giovanny Urshela draws another start at the hot corner. During 43 games with the big-league club this season, Diaz is hitting .266/.361/.322 with 12 RBI.

