Davis was released by the Giants on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis went unclaimed after the Giants placed him on waivers Saturday following the Matt Chapman signing and now is free to sign anywhere. Because the 30-year-old elected to take the Giants to arbitration this offseason, the club will have to pay him only a fraction of the $6.9 million he had been owed. Davis slashed .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs across 544 plate appearances last season and should receive plenty of interest on the open market.