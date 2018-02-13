Jarrod Parker: Announces retirement
Parker has elected to retire, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Parker last pitched in the big leagues back in 2013. Since then, he has missed time recovering from his second Tommy John surgery and a broken bone in his elbow. The 29-year-old will retire with a 25-16 record and a 3.68 ERA in 62 career starts.
More News
-
Jarrod Parker: Elected free agency•
-
Athletics' Jarrod Parker: Outrighted to minors•
-
Athletics' Jarrod Parker: Undergoes successful surgery Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jarrod Parker: Will attempt to pitch again•
-
Athletics' Jarrod Parker: To undergo surgery•
-
Athletics' Jarrod Parker: Plans to see doctor about his elbow Tuesday•
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...