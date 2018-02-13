Play

Parker has elected to retire, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Parker last pitched in the big leagues back in 2013. Since then, he has missed time recovering from his second Tommy John surgery and a broken bone in his elbow. The 29-year-old will retire with a 25-16 record and a 3.68 ERA in 62 career starts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories