The Orioles released Encarnacion on Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Best known for being one of the four prospects the Orioles received back in the July 2018 trade that sent Kevin Gausman to Atlanta, Encarnacion struggled to make much of an impact during his three years in the Baltimore organization. The third baseman turned in a weak .649 OPS while spending the entire 2019 campaign at Low-A Delmarva, and he slashed .161/.161/.258 over his 11 games with four different affiliates thus far in 2021. The 23-year-old will now look to land a minor-league deal with another organization.