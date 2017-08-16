Jered Weaver: Announces retirement Wednesday

Weaver announced his retirement Wednesday after spending 12 years in the majors.

Weaver has been battling back from a left hip injury that's kept him off the field since mid-May, but the 34-year-old decided to call it a career after it became apparent that the issue was not going away as quickly as he had hoped. During just nine starts with the Padres, Weaver accumulated a 7.44 ERA and 1.49 WHIP, and has been unable to recapture his form the past few years. Weaver leaves the league having played 11 seasons with the Angels and just a few months with San Diego, totaling 150 wins in over 2,000 innings during his major-league career.