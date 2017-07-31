Jeremy Guthrie: Officially announces retirement
Guthrie announced his retirement from professional baseball Monday in an essay posted on The Players' Tribune.
Guthrie's career ended on a sour note -- he gave up 10 runs while failing to escape the first inning in his lone appearance of the season with the Nationals on April 8 -- but it won't put too much of a damper on what was otherwise a solid 13-year run as a mid-rotation and back-end starter in the big leagues. Across stints with the Indians, Orioles, Rockies, Royals and Nationals, Guthrie accrued a 91-109 record and 4.42 ERA over 306 appearances (273 starts). The 38-year-old will likely be most fondly remembered for the three and a half seasons he spent in Kansas City, including winning a World Series in 2015.
