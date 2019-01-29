Jimmy Rollins: Accepts job with Phillies
Rollins was hired by the Phillies as a special adviser, effectively ending his playing career, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Rollins hasn't played in the majors since 2016, and he's set to officially retire after spending the past two years out of baseball. The 40-year-old played a combined 17 seasons with the Phillies, Dodgers and White Sox, slashing .264/.324/.418 with 231 homers and 470 stolen bases. Rollins also earned NL MVP honors in 2007.
More News
-
Jimmy Rollins: Released by Giants•
-
Giants' Jimmy Rollins: Left off Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Jimmy Rollins: Gets start at second Thursday•
-
Giants' Jimmy Rollins: Focusing on third base•
-
Giants' Jimmy Rollins: Finalizing minor league deal with Giants•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Rollins: Expected to be released•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Only the best for strikeouts
Everyone is striking out more hitters than they used to, but that doesn't mean you should be...
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...