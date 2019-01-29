Jimmy Rollins: Accepts job with Phillies

Rollins was hired by the Phillies as a special adviser, effectively ending his playing career, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rollins hasn't played in the majors since 2016, and he's set to officially retire after spending the past two years out of baseball. The 40-year-old played a combined 17 seasons with the Phillies, Dodgers and White Sox, slashing .264/.324/.418 with 231 homers and 470 stolen bases. Rollins also earned NL MVP honors in 2007.