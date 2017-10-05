Joba Chamberlain: Plans to retire
Chamberlain said Wednesday that he doesn't plan on pitching in the majors again, George King of the New York Post reports.
Chamberlain, who was released by the Brewers earlier in the year, will call it quits after 10 years in the majors. "No, it's time to be a dad," he told King when asked if he had one more try to get back to the big-leagues in him. The 32-year-old compiled a 3.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and an 8.8 K/9 through 555.1 career innings.
