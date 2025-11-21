The Giants non-tendered Lucchesi on Friday, making him a free agent, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The left-hander was a solid middle reliever for the Giants last year with a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 38.1 innings, but the organization elected not to tender him a contract for 2026. Lucchesi should be able to secure another contract this winter but may not be guaranteed a big-league deal.