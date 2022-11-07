Profar declined his $8.33 million player option for 2023 and became a free agent Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

After exercising his $7.33 million player option a year ago, Profar evidently feels he can do better on the open market than the $1 million raise he would have been in line for in 2023. The 29-year-old served mostly as a utility option in 2021, but he settled in as the Friars' everyday left fielder in 2022 and slashed .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs, 82 runs, 58 RBI and five stolen bases across 658 plate appearances. Still just 29 years old, the former elite prospect shouldn't have much trouble settling into a near-everyday role in 2023, whether it's with the Padres or another club.