Bour was non-tendered by the Phillies on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Bour was booted off the 40-man roster earlier in the month to make space for a prospect prior to the Rule 5 draft, and he'll search for work elsewhere following the Phillies' latest move. The 30-year-old first baseman slashed .227/.341/.404 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI over 141 games in 2018.

