The Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball made Taira available to sign with MLB teams via the posting process Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old recorded 31 saves with a 1.71 ERA in 54 appearances as the Lions' closer in 2025, but he was even better when working out of the rotation last season. Taira recorded a 1.36 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 141:45 K:BB across 146 innings as a starter in 2026. The posting window for players from NPB is typically 45 days, but the expiration of the CBA on Dec. 1 will put a halt to all major-league signings until a new deal is reached.