site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-abraham-toro-absent-from-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Absent from Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Toro isn't starting Thursday against Oakland.
Toro started the last five games and went 2-for-17 with a double and six runs. He'll get a breather while Ty France draws the start at the hot corner and bats cleanup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read