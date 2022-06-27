Toro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Toro entered the game after a benches-clearing brawl in the second inning, taking over at second base when Dylan Moore moved to shortstop to cover for the ejection of J.P. Crawford. It was Toro who opened the scoring with a sixth-inning solo shot, but that was the extent of the Mariners' scoring. The 25-year-old is struggling at the plate lately, going 4-for-34 (.118) in his last 11 games, with his homer Sunday accounting for his lone extra-base hit in that span. He's seen his slash line dip to .169/.219/.323 with seven long balls, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and a stolen base in 210 plate appearances. He could see a short-term boost in playing time depending on how the suspensions are doled out from Sunday's brawl, but Toro's been trending toward an infield depth role with his poor hitting in June.