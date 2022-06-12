Toro went 2-for-5 with a game-tying RBI single and RBI double in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Toro was the epitome of a clutch performer Saturday, first knotting the game at five with a two-bagger to deep left that plated J.P. Crawford on the seventh inning. He then followed it up with an RBI single in the ninth inning that erased the 6-5 edge the Red Sox had gained in visitors' half of the frame via a Bobby Dalbec solo home run. Toro is 5-for-14 over his last three games, offering some reason for optimism that he can eventually give a serious boost to his still-abysmal .180/.230/.348 slash line.