The Mariners reinstated Toro (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Toro isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Baltimore, but he should be primed to take on a regular role at either third base or designated hitter beginning Thursday after Seattle placed another everyday player in Kyle Lewis (concussion) on the 7-day injured list. Toro produced a .603 OPS in 135 plate appearances before he landed on the IL on May 22 with a sprained left shoulder, but he was reinstated on the first day he was eligible to return from the shelf.