Toro isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Toro started in the last seven games but will get a day off after he went 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over the last three matchups. Jesse Winker will serve as the designated hitter while Sam Haggerty starts in left field.
