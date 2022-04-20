Toro went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 6-2 victory against the Rangers.
Getting the start at DH, Toro tacked on two valuable insurance runs with his seventh-inning long ball off reliever Spencer Patton. The utility man has started slow, going just 3-for-26 on the season, but should see an everyday role while Mitch Haniger is on the COVID-19 injured list.
More News
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Picking up at-bats sans Haniger•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Gets third straight start•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Stands out all spring•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: In line for utility role•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Could add OF eligibility•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Homers late in win•