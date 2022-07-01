Toro went 1-for-3 with an RBI groundout, a run-scoring single and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Toro drove in the first run of the game in underwhelming fashion, sacrificing a run in on a double play groundout in the first inning. His fifth-inning single then plated Jesse Winker to snap a 4-4 tie and give the Mariners a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Toro has now reached safely in six straight games, an encouraging span during which he's produced a .333 average and .961 OPS across 20 plate appearances.