Toro is starting at second base and hitting eighth Thursday against the Rangers.
Toro was not in the original lineup but will draw the start after J.P. Crawford was scratched (undisclosed). Toro was picking up regular playing time as the Mariners dealt with suspensions to Crawford, Jesse Winker and Julio Rodriguez, but he will be in line to lose playing time if Crawford's absence is short-term.
