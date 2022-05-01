Toro will serve as Seattle's designated hitter and No. 6 hitter in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Mitch Haniger's return from the COVID-19 injured list Friday looked as though it would send Toro back into a utility role, but that didn't last long. In his first game back from the bout with the illness, Haniger suffered a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain that resulted in him being placed on the IL on Saturday. With Haniger out of the picture, Jesse Winker, Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic should form the Seattle outfield in most games, leaving Eugenio Suarez and Toro to split third base and DH duties.