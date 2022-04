Toro will start at second base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Toro doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role, but his ability to swing between second and third base will allow him to pick up his third consecutive start. He'll be filling in at the keystone Wednesday for the lefty-hitting Adam Frazier, who is taking a seat with southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Chicago.