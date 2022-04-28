Toro went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Toro took the Rays' closer Andrew Kittredge deep in the top of the ninth inning, narrowing the deficit to one run. The home run was his second of the year and after starting the season 1-for-19 from the plate, the 25-year-old has now hit safely in seven of his last nine games.
