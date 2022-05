Toro went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Toro uncorked a 429-foot shot to right field with Eugenio Suarez aboard in the fifth, slicing a four-run deficit in half at the time. The 25-year-old is now riding a modest four-game hitting streak, one what includes a pair of round trippers and three RBI overall.