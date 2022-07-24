Toro went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Toro entered the game when outfielder Jesse Winker (ankle) exited the contest following a collision on the field. Toro was part of the Mariners' two bursts of offense in the seventh and eighth innings, including a homer in his second plate appearance of the day. The 25-year-old infielder has seen limited playing time lately -- his last start was last Saturday. He owns an uninspiring .179/.242/.329 slash line with eight homers, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored and a stolen base in 76 contests. Even if Winker has to miss extra time, his absence will likely be covered by Adam Frazier and Dylan Moore.