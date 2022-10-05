Toro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI during a 9-6 victory in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Toro took Detroit pitcher Elvin Rodriguez deep in the fourth before adding a two-run single the next inning to give Seattle the lead for good. The long ball is the 25-year-old's first since Aug. 31 as he'd batted just 6-for-44 with two doubles and two walks during the 18-game drought.