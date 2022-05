Toro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Toro takes a seat after hitting .132 with two home runs, four RBI and an additional run while starting in each of the Mariners' last 11 games. Kyle Lewis' (knee) impending return from the 10-day injured list could result in Toro losing work, but until that happens, the 25-year-old should be locked into a near-everyday role while moving between second base, third base or designated hitter.