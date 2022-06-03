Toro went 1-for-4 with a game-winning RBI triple, a walk and a run in an extra-inning win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Toro's 10th-inning three-bagger not only plated Eugenio Suarez with what would turn out to be the winning run, but he extended his hitting streak to seven games in the process. The 25-year-old's bat has come to life since mid-May following a positively dismal start to the season, as he owns a .321 average and .998 OPS across the 31 plate appearances he's logged in his last nine games.