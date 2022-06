Toro went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Toro stepped up with his first multi-hit effort since May 15 to help the Mariners to yet another win over the AL West-leading Astros. In the process, the 25-year-old snapped the 0-for-18 skid that had encompassed his last five games, but his unsightly .171/.224/.342 slash line is still dampening his fantasy value significantly.