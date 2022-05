Toro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Rays on Sunday.

Toro's game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning off Andrew Kittredge knotted the game at 1-1, setting the table for an eventual Ty France game-winning RBI single in the 10th. Toro has made quite the impact while drawing back-to-back starts, as he also launched a solo shot in Saturday's loss.