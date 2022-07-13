Toro is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Toro went 0-for-3 with a walk in the front end of the doubleheader, which was his 11th start in 13 games. He's benefited from the Mariners having one of J.P. Crawford, Jesse Winker or Julio Rodriguez out for each of the past 11 contests while the trio had their suspensions staggered out, but Toro will likely lose out on playing time now that each of the three has served their respective bans.