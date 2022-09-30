Toro stole a base as a pinch runner in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Rangers.
Toro swiped third base in the 10th inning but was left aboard. It was just his second steal in 104 contests this season after he swiped six bags in 95 games in 2021. The 25-year-old infielder has added a .183/.238/.320 slash line, nine home runs, 30 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple while slipping into a reserve role since Eugenio Suarez returned from the injured list.
