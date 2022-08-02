Toro will start at second base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

With Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Dylan Moore (back) recently heading to the injured list, Adam Frazier has been picking up more work in the outfield of late. Frazier's presence in the outfield has opened up the keystone for Toro, who will occupy the position for the third game in a row. Toro, who went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-2 loss, will likely be in danger of moving into a reserve role as soon as the Mariners get one of Rodriguez, Moore, Mitch Haniger (ankle) or Ty France (wrist) back in the lineup.