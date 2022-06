Toro remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Toro has now picked up only one start in the Mariners' last six games, and his playing-time outlook doesn't appear as though it'll improve in any major way with everyday first baseman Ty France (forearm) landing on the 10-day injured list. Kevin Padlo will cover first base Sunday for the second game in a row and looks like he'll serve as the primary replacement for France rather than Toro.