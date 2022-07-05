Toro went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring infield single, an RBI double and two walks in a win over the Padres on Monday.
Toro's busy day on the basepaths extended what has been a strong stretch at the plate for the 25-year-old, who now boasts a .333 average and .922 OPS over the 30 plate appearances he's logged in his last eight games. The 25-year-old has an impressively modest 16.0 percent strikeout rate on the campaign, but an atypically low .192 BABIP has certainly played a part in his ugly .187/.236/.338 season line.
More News
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Drives in two Thursday•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Pair of doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Accounts for lone run Sunday•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Moves into reserve role•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Swipes bag in win•
-
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Day off Wednesday•