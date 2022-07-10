Toro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
He'll be on the bench for the second time in four contests, after having recently completed a nine-game run in the starting nine. With Jesse Winker set to return from suspension for Tuesday's game in Washington, Toro's opportunities may become more scarce in the final week before the All-Star break.
