Toro was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting at second base while batting seventh in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

With Sam Haggerty (groin strain) landing on the injured list, Toro is back up a day after getting demoted to assume the short-side of a platoon over the final two days of the regular season. Toro is hitting .179/.236/.314 with nine home runs in 106 games.