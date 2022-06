Toro (shoulder), reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, entered Wednesday's loss to the Orioles as the designated hitter in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2.

Toro was an in-game replacement for Mike Ford in his first game off the IL. The 25-year-old's single extended the hitting streak he'd started back on May 17 to six games, but Toro still carries an ugly .184/.241/.368 slash line across 137 plate appearances.