Toro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Toro put the final run of the night on the board for the Mariners with a 350-foot laser shot to right in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old now has two homers in the last four games, but his season slash line remains an abysmal .167/.224/.342 across 125 plate appearances.