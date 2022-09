Toro went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

Toro had been mired in an 0-for-11 slump over his previous four games and hadn't generated a multi-hit effort since Aug. 31. The 25-year-old's .181/.234/.319 slash line is a profound disappointment, but some of Toro's complementary metrics belie those numbers to an extent -- he's been saddled with a dismal .192 BABIP, produced a modest 17.6 percent strikeout rate and laced 23 of his 55 hits for extra bases.