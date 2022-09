Toro remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Toro had started in all three games of the Mariners' recent series with the Tigers, but he has yet to appear in the first two contests in Cleveland and will remain on the bench for the series finale. With Adam Frazier settling back into an everyday role at second base now that Seattle is at full strength in the outfield, Toro is expected to see light usage as a utility man moving forward.