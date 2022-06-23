Toro went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Toro kept the pressure up in the ninth inning, stealing second to give the Mariners two runners in scoring position after they tallied the go-ahead run. Hitting success has remained sparse for the infielder in June -- he's 10-for-69 (.145) this month, dropping his season average to .167 in 58 contests. He's added six home runs, 17 RBI and 20 runs scored across 207 plate appearances, and his steal Thursday was his first of the year after he went 6-for-9 on the basepaths in 2021.