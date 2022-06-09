Munoz recorded his fourth hold in a win over the Astros on Wednesday, firing a scoreless seventh inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.

The hard-throwing right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.66 with his fifth scoreless effort in the last six appearances. Munoz's only real stumble of the season came in a May 22 appearance against the Red Sox during which he gave up five runs (four earned) over two-thirds of an inning, but he's otherwise been a reliable setup option while cranking out an impressive 11.6 K/9 with the help of a fastball that's averaging a jaw-dropping 99.7 mph.