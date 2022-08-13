Munoz, who garnered his 16th hold in a win over the Rangers on Friday, has allowed just one hit and boasts a 12:3 K:BB across the 5.2 scoreless innings covering his last five appearances.

Munoz also has a three holds and a save during that span, giving fantasy managers in formats that value relievers a significant boost overall. The fireballing right-hander has a 2.72 ERA and 0.93 WHIP for the season, and although Paul Sewald is doing a solid job in the closer's role for the time being, Munoz certainly has the stuff to step into the highest-leverage situations if called upon.