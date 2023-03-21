Munoz (foot) made his official Cactus League debut in Monday's win over the Brewers, throwing a perfect inning during which he struck out the side on a minimum nine pitches.

Munoz's long-awaited Cactus League debut could literally not have gone any better and served as a forceful corrobration of his return to health following offseason ankle surgery. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports Munoz's putaway pitches consisted of a 100 mph fastball and two particularly impressive sliders, and that he also deployed the two-seam fastball he's been working on getting comfortable with on a couple of occasions. With his first taste of "A" game spring action out of the way, Munoz is likely to log at least several more appearances as he ramps up for Opening Day.