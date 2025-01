Raleigh agreed to a one-year, $5.6 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Raleigh will receive a $4.8 million salary bump in his first year of arbitration eligibility after setting new career highs with 34 home runs and 100 RBI in 2024. While his career .218 batting average remains an issue for fantasy managers, the 28-year-old's power and consistent playing time make him well worth rostering in 2025.