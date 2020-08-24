Raleigh required stitches on his right ear to seal a laceration that he sustained after he was hit in the side of the head by a bat during an intrasquad game Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Fortunately, the 23-year-old catcher was cleared of a concussion, so he should be ready to resume game action within the next few days. Raleigh received an invite to the Mariners' summer camp after slashing .251/.323/.497 between stops at High-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas in 2091.
