Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in an 8-3 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Raleigh singled to plate a run in the first inning and followed with a two-run homer to right field in the third. With the performance, he upped his season slash line to .202/.277/.470. The batting average isn't great, but Raleigh is tied for fifth among backstops with 11 homers and has driven in 30 runs in just 55 games.