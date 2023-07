Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Raleigh's fourth-inning solo homer traveled an impressive 432 feet and served as Seattle's final run of the day. The round-tripper was Raleigh's first since June 25, snapping a 13-game drought. Raleigh has had a rough go of it at the plate in July despite Sunday's success, as he's still hitting just .167 and is striking out at a 28.6 percent clip over the first 10 games of the month.